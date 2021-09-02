Theodorakis, the composer of ‘Zorba the Greek,’ has died at the age of 96.

Mikis Theodorakis, a renowned Greek musician who scored the 1964 classic film “Zorba the Greek” and was a symbol of opposition to the former military dictatorship, died on Thursday in Athens at the age of 96.

Theodorakis, a talented musician and political outcast, was adored in Greece for his inspirational songs and defiance during the junta’s control from 1967 to 1974.

Following his death, the Greek flag was flown at half mast at the Acropolis on Thursday, and parliament held a minute of silence.

He was primarily known for his film title scores, which included “Z” in 1969 and “Serpico” in 1973, among others.

His works included operas, choir music, and popular songs, creating a soundtrack to his country’s life.

He has been hospitalized several times in recent years due to heart difficulties.

“Today we lost a bit of Greece’s soul,” declared Greek Culture Minister Lina Mendoni.

“Our Mikis, the teacher, the intellectual, the radical, Mikis Theodorakis, passed away.”

President Eikaterini Sakellaropoulou praised him as a “pan-Hellenic personality” and a “global musician, a priceless gift to our musical tradition.”

“He was granted a rich and abundant life, which he lived with zeal, a life committed to music, the arts, our country and its people, and to the values of liberty, justice, equality, and social solidarity.”

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced three days of national mourning, saying, “Mikis Theodorakis is now gone into eternity.”

He addressed a cabinet meeting, “His voice was muted, and with him, the whole of Hellenism was silenced.”

“Mikis enriched Greek music, enriched world music,” said Costa Gavras, a Greek-French filmmaker. “He was a one-of-a-kind Greek.”

From Tuesday through Thursday, his body will lie in state in the Athens Cathedral for three days.

His funeral will be held on Thursday afternoon, according to his relatives.

Theodorakis’ final wish was to be buried in Galatas, west of the Cretan city of Chania, and his wish will be granted.

Theodorakis was born on the northern Aegean island of Chios on July 29, 1925, into a Cretan family. At the age of 17, he joined the resistance against the German and Italian occupation of Greece during World War II.

Theodorakis was elected to parliament as a left-wing deputy in 1964 after studying music at the Paris Conservatory.

In the same year, he composed the music for “Zorba the Greek,” for which actor Anthony Quinn performed the popular “sirtaki,” which became known as the “Zorba dance.”

