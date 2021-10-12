‘Their Humanity Is Being Wiped Out,’ North Korea said of the South Korea’s ‘Squid Game.’

The recent Netflix big hit Squid Game was utilized by a state-run North Korean media site to condemn South Korean culture as “immoral” and “beastly.”

According to Reuters, propaganda site Arirang Meari published unattributed remarks from South Korean television reviewers on Tuesday, describing Squid Game as depicting a “unequal society where moneyless people are treated like chess pieces for the rich.”

The post stated, “It is reported that it helps people recognize the tragic reality of the beastly South Korean culture in which human beings are driven into intense competitiveness and their humanity is being wiped out.”

Squid Game, which was released worldwide on September 17, depicts a series of hidden games in which 456 cash-strapped people compete for 45.6 billion South Korean won ($38 million). The challenges take the form of a variety of children’s activities with potentially fatal outcomes.

The South Korean drama has become an unparalleled worldwide phenomenon in less than a month, on track to eclipse Bridgerton Season 1 as Netflix’s most-watched original series. Hwang Dong-hyuk, the show’s creator, came up with the idea in 2008 and wrote and directed all nine episodes.

While few would hail North Korean culture as a preferable alternative, the majority of commentators and spectators would agree that Squid Game is explicitly a critique of class disparities in capitalist societies such as South Korea. It shares similar themes with another recent South Korean global smash, Parasite, a 2019 Bong Joon-ho film that won Best Picture at the 2020 Academy Awards.

North Korea’s government and media routinely criticize South Korean culture and society in order to make its own dictatorial society appear less oppressive. They frequently seize onto valid criticisms that even some in the South might agree with.

According to Reuters, the dictatorship chastised the K-Pop business in March for treating its internationally adored and successful stars like “slaves.” The alleged exploitation and maltreatment of K-Pop artists is a typical complaint leveled by industry critics.

