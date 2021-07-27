The World’s Most Expensive Feather Treasure Is Found In Iceland

A thousand-year-old harvest takes place on a secluded island in Breidafjordur Bay off Iceland’s west coast — the quest for elusive eiderdown, which is used to manufacture some of the world’s best duvets and quilts.

The chosen down is sold for thousands of euros (dollars) a kilo, catering to customers seeking high-end items.

Nearly 400 Icelandic farmers dig through hollow areas in the rock, sand, and tall grass every summer to discover a few handfuls of this polar duck’s grey feathers.

The eider comes to nest in sparsely inhabited marine areas across much of Iceland’s coast from May onwards, where seaweed is available to feed its ducklings.

“We just take a portion of the down when there are eggs. We grab everything when the eider has already left the nest,” Erla Fridriksdottir, the head of King Eider, one of the country’s largest exporters, told AFP.

The eider, a sea duck native to the subarctic oceans, leaves behind a natural treasure: one of the world’s warmest natural fibres, both light and highly insulating.

The female discharges the down from her breast and lines her nest with it to insulate it during incubation. Her dark brown plumage with black stripes – similar to that of a mallard but slightly larger – is similar to that of a mallard but slightly larger.

One kilo of down requires about 60 nests; a quilt requires between 600 and 1,600 grams, depending on the quality.

The annual harvest of eiderdown is less than four tonnes worldwide, with Iceland producing three-quarters of it, significantly ahead of Canada and other Arctic countries.

According to the Eider Farming Association, five Icelandic enterprises export eiderdown, while roughly 15 companies are involved in some capacity in its production.

The habit of seeking for abandoned nests has been carried down for centuries on the island of Bjarneyjar.

The local custom is claimed to have begun in Iceland when Vikings from Norway arrived towards the end of the ninth century.

The eider has been entirely protected in Iceland since 1847, with hunting and egg collection restricted.

However, predators such as seagulls, crows, eagles, minks, and foxes consume the sea ducks or their eggs, posing a threat.

"We believe the ducks prefer to have their eggs close to us, where we are staying," Erla's brother, Jon Fridriksson, told AFP.