The world’s largest underwater eruption has created a new volcano that is larger than the Empire State Building.

The world’s largest underwater eruption has produced a 2,690-foot-tall volcano on the seafloor.

Before an earthquake struck the island of Mayotte in the Indian Ocean in 2018, the volcano, which is twice as tall as the Empire State Building, was not there off the eastern shore.

In what the authors of a Nature publication detailing the occurrence call a “major magmatic event,” the underwater seismic event produced over 11,000 measurable tremors. The event that caused the seafloor to deform was so large that it was felt well beyond the Indian Ocean and around the world.

The scientists write, “Volcanic eruptions shape Earth’s surface and provide a window into deep Earth processes.” “This is the world’s greatest active undersea eruption.”

The new volcanic edifice is situated at the end of a 31-mile-long ridge formed by other recent lava flows, according to the authors. This new structure, which runs between the East African and Madagascar rifts, may aid researchers in better understanding the processes that cause tectonic activity on Earth.

The earthquakes began on May 10, 2018, and were followed five days later by a magnitude 5.8 quake. Scientists researching the seismic event concluded that it was a massive underwater volcanic eruption that no one had ever seen before.

A team of scientists led by Nathalie Feuillet, a geophysicist at the University of Paris who is also the primary author of the Nature publication, deployed a variety of tech devices on the ocean floor in the area to establish the source of the seismic activity. They also utilized an echosounder to explore the area, which used radar signals to uncover the 2,690-foot-tall volcano.

The scientists discovered roughly 17,000 seismic events between the end of February and the beginning of May 2019 at a depth of between 12 and 31 miles beneath the ocean floor, which is deeper than most earthquakes. They discovered an additional 84 occurrences by searching at low frequencies.

The crew was able to piece together the circumstances that led to the formation of the new volcano thanks to the data they gathered. They believe that tectonic processes have harmed the solid outer part of the Earth, known as the lithosphere, which includes the crust and mantle.

Magma reservoirs beneath this layer rose to the upper layers as a result of this.