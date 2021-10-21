The World’s Largest Triceratops, ‘Big John,’ Sells For 6.6 Million Euros.

“Big John,” a 66-million-year-old triceratops skeleton measuring eight metres in length, was auctioned off to a US collector on Thursday for a whopping 6.6 million euros.

The ultimate sale price of 5.5 million euros before fees at the Drouot auction house in Paris was far more than the estimated 1.2 to 1.5 million euro sale price.

Big John’s skeleton, which was discovered in South Dakota in 2014 and pieced together by experts in Italy, is 60 percent complete.

He will now return to the United States and the undisclosed buyer’s private collection, according to the auction company, who fell “in love” with Big John after viewing him.

The buyer outbid ten other bidders, three of whom pushed the price up in the final minutes.

“It’s a phenomenal price,” auctioneer Alexandre Giquello stated.

“I wasn’t anticipating this,” said Iacopo Briano, a paleontologist who oversaw the sale.

Big John died in a floodplain, buried in muck that kept him well preserved, during the Upper Cretaceous period, the final era of dinosaurs.

A horn injury near his cranium indicates he was involved in at least one violent altercation.

The price was a European record, but it was still significantly less than the $31.8 million paid in New York last year for a 67-million-year-old Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton.

The fact that museums would be priced out of Wednesday’s auction was obvious from the start.

“We can’t compete,” Francis Duranthon, director of the Toulouse Museum of Natural History, stated, adding that the original price estimate alone was equivalent to 20 to 25 years of his acquisitions budget.

Big John might be loaned to a museum or gallery for public display, according to the auction house, although the buyer’s intentions are unknown.

His cranium, which is 70 percent intact, is five to ten percent larger than other discovered triceratop skeletons, according to scientists who examined his bones before the sale.

Because of the three horns on its head — one at the snout and two on the forehead — the triceratops is one of the most recognizable dinosaurs.

In 2018, Drouot sold an allosaurus and a diplodocus for a total of 1.4 million euros.

Dinosaur sales are unpredictable: numerous specimens offered in Paris in 2020 found no bidders, and minimum prices were not met.

Others are concerned that key discoveries will wind up adorning the ultra-private rich’s residences. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.