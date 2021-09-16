The World’s Largest Observation Wheel, dubbed ‘Ain Dubai,’ Will Soon Accept Passengers.

The world’s largest observation wheel, Ain Dubai, will open on October 21 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The new attraction will set global records and will be the first Ferris wheel-style attraction to be built in a large metropolis.

The observation wheel is located in the heart of Blue Waters Island, also known as the “Entertainment Hub,” a man-made island.

According to the official website, “Ain Dubai is a world-class example of excellence in engineering technology and safety.”

Dubai is noted for its long list of “tallest and biggest” towers, which attract travelers as a deluxe travel destination.

The highest point of the wheel is 820 feet high, about doubling the size of London’s “London Eye” observation wheel. It’s also 250 feet higher than the second-highest observation wheel, the “Las Vegas High Roller,” which is now in first place.

The experience lasts 38 minutes and can be customized for a variety of occasions.

Air Dubai has 48 cabins, each of which can seat up to 40 passengers, for a total of 1,750 passengers. The cabins are more spacious than two double-decker buses piled on top of each other.

It’s a private, air-conditioned cabin with a “amazing range of house, sparkling, and fizzy beverage options,” according to the website.

The starting price is $1,280.

Only ten passengers are allowed at a time according to COVID regulations.

