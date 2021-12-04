The world’s highest volcano erupts in Java, killing people and prompting evacuations.

Mount Semeru, in East Java’s Lumajang area, erupted suddenly at around 2.50 p.m. local time on Saturday, causing widespread concern. At least ten people are being hospitalized for burn injuries, according to local news station Detik News.

According to the Associated Press, district director Thoriqul Haq informed local media that the ash has “reduced several towns to darkness.”

He said the road and bridge connecting Lumajang and Malang, a neighbouring city, had been shut off, and that evacuations were underway. “Since it exploded, this has been a really demanding, quick situation,” he told Reuters.

The eruption was accompanied by a thunderstorm and rain, which pushed lava and debris to the surface, resulting in thick mud.

According to the Pusat Vulkanologi dan Mitigasi Bencana Geologi (PVMBG), lava avalanches were observed with a sliding distance of around 500-800 meters, with the center positioned roughly 500 meters below the crater.

Hundreds of people have been relocated to makeshift shelters or have fled the region for safety reasons. People with wet faces from rain combined with volcanic dust ran in fright to avoid the massive ash cloud, according to a dramatic video uploaded on social media.

According to local news station Kompas TV, residents in Pronojiwo District said roughly 30 houses in the lava flow path had collapsed.

People covered in ash were shown in videos posted on social media. Next to a video of individuals making their way through the ash cloud, one user wrote “pray for #semeru.”

Besuk Kobokan, Sapitarang Village, Pronojiwo District, and Lumajang were among the regions hit by the eruption, according to Indonesia’s disaster mitigation agency (BNPB).

Lava avalanches “were observed with a sliding distance of around 500-800 meters, with the center of the avalanche positioned roughly 500 meters below the crater,” it said on Twitter.

