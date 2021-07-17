The World’s First 3D-Printed School is in this African village.

The community awoke in astonishment, gazing at the structure that appeared to have sprouted in the midst of a November night at the end of the schoolyard.

The world’s first 3D-printed school was being built in Mcheza community in central Malawi, a country in southeastern Africa.

Senior Chief Kalonga told Zenger News on the sidelines of an event to hand over the classroom to the community on June 18, 2021, that “men were working on the site setting up equipment the night before and, in the morning, a full new school block was standing on the property reserved for a school,”

The schoolhouse was built in less than 15 hours, according to the French company 14Trees. It hasn’t been given a name yet.

Mcheza hamlet, located in the lakeshore district of Salima, 62 miles west of Lilongwe, resembles a typical Malawian village, with a few meager homesteads strewn across the open veld and dry fields that spring to life during the farming season.

Schools are far apart, as they are in most villages, forcing children to walk considerable distances every day.

Triza, Marita Feliat’s eight-year-old daughter, is one of the first pupils to enrol, and she is giddy with anticipation of school closer to home.

Triza, a second-grader, was born with a crippled left foot that prevents her from walking large distances when she is in pain.

Marita told Zenger that her previous school was more than 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) distant, making it difficult for her to attend courses on some days.

“Now that our town has a school, I am overjoyed because my daughter will be able to attend classes every day.”

According to the UK organization Classrooms for Malawi, Malawi needs to create more than 40,000 extra classrooms to satisfy demand.

According to our calculations, clearing the backlog through traditional means would take around 70 years, according to 14Trees managing director Franois Perrot.

“To get rid of that backlog faster, we need to disrupt the way we build in a positive way and use a cutting-edge methodology that can deliver speed, efficiency, and environmental performance at scale. This is what 3D printing is capable of.”

Juliana Kuphanga Chikandila, a primary education advisor representing the Director of Education at Malawi’s Ministry of Education, expressed her gratitude during the handover ceremony. This is a condensed version of the information.