The World’s 25 Most Powerful Passports

Everyone is looking forward to whipping out their passports, heading to the airport, and enjoying a vacation abroad or a reunion with relatives and friends after a year and a half of remaining at home.

However, not every passport is made equal. The world’s strongest passports grant holders access to more countries without additional formalities, such as visas, allowing them to travel more freely.

Henley & Partners’ Henley Passport Index (HPI) has evaluated the best passports for travel freedom based on how many countries someone can visit with just their passport. Here are the top 25 passports for travel freedom, according to data from Q3 2021.

Japan

The Japanese passport is regarded as the most powerful in the world, allowing holders to travel to 193 countries and territories without the need to get a visa in advance.

Singapore

The Singaporean passport, which allows its holder to travel to 192 countries, is close behind.

Germany/South Korea =3

With 191 countries available, Germany and South Korea are tied for third place.

Finland, Italy, Luxembourg, and Spain are the fifth and sixth countries on the list.

The HPI ranking is dominated by European Union countries. Passports from Finland, Italy, Luxembourg, and Spain are visa-free in 190 countries.

Austria/Denmark =9.

Citizens of Austria and Denmark are eligible for visa-free travel to 189 countries.

France, Ireland, the Netherlands, Portugal, and Sweden (=11)

With visa-free travel to 188 countries, more EU countries are near the top of this list.

Belgium, New Zealand, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States =16.

Passports from the United States and the United Kingdom, which are both in the top 20, rarely require visas, and their passports, together with those from Belgium, New Zealand, and Switzerland, allow admission into 187 countries.

Czech Republic, Greece, Malta, and Norway (=21)

Passports from the Czech Republic, Greece, Malta, and Norway are visa-free in 186 countries.

Australia/Canada =25

185 countries recognize the Australian and Canadian passports without requiring a visa.

Hungary

With 184 points, a Hungarian passport is among the top 30 strongest passports.

Slovakia, Lithuania, and Poland (=30)

On page 183, you’ll see these three passports.

Slovenia/Latvia/Iceland/Estonia =33.

Slovenian, Latvian, Icelandic, and Estonian passports are close behind, with visa-free travel to 182 countries.

Malaysia/Liechtenstein =37

179 countries do not require a visa for Malaysian or Liechtenstein passports.

Cyprus

Cyprus citizens have visa-free access to 176 countries.

Monaco/United Arab Emirates =40

Passports from the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom are both popular luxury vacation locations.