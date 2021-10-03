The World’s 25 Most Populous Cities

A megacity, according to the United Nations, is a city with a population of more than 10 million people.

The megacities on this list confront “mega” issues as well, such as providing water and managing their environment; however, urbanization does not imply a threat to the environment.

According to the United Nations’ World Cities Report 2020, “well-planned, compact urban growth generates significant environmental value.”

According to a 2018 United Nations report, the cities listed below are the world’s most populous.

Tokyo is the capital of Japan.

37,340,000 people live in the city.

13.96 million people live in the city.

Tokyo is the world’s most populous metropolis and the world’s largest “Megacity.”

On the eastern coast of Japan’s main island of Honshu, the city known as the “Capital of the East” is located.

India’s capital, Delhi

31.181,000 people live in the city.

20,591,874 people live in the city.

Delhi, commonly known as India’s National Capital Territory, is the country’s largest metropolis. According to a United Nations estimate, the Indian capital would remain the world’s second most populous metropolis at least until 2030.

Shanghai is a Chinese city.

27.796,000 people live in the city.

22,315,474 people live in the city.

This is the most populous and wealthiest city in China. It has a significant business sector, two large airports (Pudong and Hongqiao), and the world’s fastest train. It is located in the Yangtze River Delta in eastern China (the Shanghai Maglev).

Brazil, So Paulo

22,043,028 people live in the city.

The population of the city is 10,021,295 people.

This busy metropolis in southeast Brazil is the Southern Hemisphere’s largest city and the world’s largest Portuguese-speaking city.

Mexico City is the capital of Mexico.

21.919,000 people live in the city.

12,294,193 people live in the city limits.

Mexico City and the 60 municipalities around it in the states of Mexico and Hidalgo are referred to as Greater Mexico City.

It is the world’s largest Spanish-speaking city and the Americas’ oldest capital city.

Cairo is the capital of Egypt.

21.323,000 people live in the city.

8.1 million people live in the city.

Cairo is Africa’s and the Middle East’s largest city.

Mumbai is a city in India.

20.668,000 people live in the city.

Population of the City: 12,691,836

The state capital of Maharashtra is Mumbai, which was officially known as Bombay until 1995.

India’s financial and commercial capital, as well as the country’s main port on the Arabian Sea, is located here. It suffers from air and water pollution, like do other industrial megacities. This is a condensed version of the information.