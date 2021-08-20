The World’s 20 Wealthiest Billionaires

The days of businessmen and ladies celebrating a million dollar deal are long gone; now it’s all about the billionaire race.

There are currently 2,755 billionaires in the globe, ranging from software moguls to retail magnates, but making it into the top half of the list requires far more than a billion dollars.

The list of the world’s wealthiest people changes all the time, but according to Forbes, here are the 20 wealthiest billionaires in the world as of August 2021.

Family of Bernard Arnault ($197.5bn)

The race to become the world’s wealthiest billionaire is still on, although Bernard Arnault and his family now hold the title.

Arnault is the chairman and CEO of LVMH Mot Hennessy – Louis Vuitton SE, the world’s largest luxury goods firm. He and his family are estimated to be worth $197.5 billion.

Christian Dior, Givenchy, Fenty, Bulgari, and Princess Yachts are among the company’s brands, and Arnault also owns a share in Carrefour, the world’s second-largest food distributor.

Jeff Bezos ($192.8 billion) is the richest person in the planet.

Jeff Bezos, who is frequently number one on the list depending on how Amazon’s stock market performs, is currently in second place with a fortune of $192.8 billion.

He started Amazon in 1994 as an online bookshop, but it has since evolved to become the world’s largest online retailer, as well as branching out into video streaming and artificial intelligence. Bezos is now executive chairman after stepping down as CEO.

Bezos controls The Washington Post and Blue Origin, a suborbital spaceflight services company, in addition to Amazon. He recently conducted a suborbital flight personally.

Bezos’ fortune is reported to have increased by $24 billion during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Elon Musk ($185.9 billion) is a billionaire.

Elon Musk is the founder, CEO, and Chief Engineer of SpaceX, as well as the CEO and Product Architect of Tesla, the founder of The Boring Company, and cofounder of Neuralink and OpenAI. He is also credited with cofounding X.com, which later became PayPal and was sold to eBay.

Musk is well-known for his inflammatory tweets and public appearances, including a recent visit on Joe Rogan’s podcast in which he smoked pot and caused Tesla stock to fall.

Musk is dating musician Grimes, with whom he has a daughter.