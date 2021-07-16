The World Trade Organization (WTO) has called a meeting of trade ministers to discuss a net fisheries agreement.

This week, the World Trade Organization will host a ministerial meeting intended at reviving long-running talks on ending overfishing subsidies, but there are still a number of sticking points.

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala expressed optimism ahead of Thursday’s meeting that trade ministers from the organization’s 164 member states would finally be able to reach a “historic” agreement.

In a video speech last week, she said, “The health of our oceans and our planet is at danger.” “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that we simply cannot afford to pass up.”

The talks are aimed at prohibiting incentives that encourage illegal and uncontrolled fishing, as well as overfishing, which endangers the industry’s long-term viability.

While the environment should, in theory, keep fishing in check, with poor fish stocks driving up costs, subsidies can keep unproductive fleets at sea.

According to the World Trade Organization, global fisheries subsidies range from $14 billion to $54 billion each year.

It is commonly acknowledged that action is required to protect a vital resource on which millions of people rely for their survival.

However, after 20 years of talks, no agreement has been reached, owing to unsolved differences on a variety of issues, including a UN demand that developing countries and the poorest states be given preferential consideration.

However, after missing the previous UN deadline of December 2020 to achieve an agreement, talks have heated up in recent months.

Okonjo-Iweala, who took over as head of the global trade agency in March, has made it a goal to reach a long-awaited fisheries agreement by the end of the year.

The trade ministers will consider a draft text given by Colombian envoy Santiago Wills in May at a closed-door meeting on Thursday.

Okonjo-Iweala expressed confidence that discussions on the document, which, according to Wills, suggests “compromise language” in a number of areas, will be successful.

“We have before us a draft text of an agreement that will put into effect the global aim to remove damaging fishing subsidies after two decades of deliberations at the World Trade Organization and marathon debates this year,” she added.

“We are on the verge of establishing an agreement at the WTO that will be historic in more ways than one,” she said, adding that a deal would also demonstrate that “members can join together and act on global commons issues.”

At the WTO, reaching any form of agreement can be difficult because all decisions must be agreed upon by all member states.

“It is my honest hope that this will be the case. Brief News from Washington Newsday.