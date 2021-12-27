The World Remembers Apartheid ‘Warrior For Justice,’ says Icon Tutu.

South Africa began a week of mourning for Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a prominent anti-apartheid activist, on Monday.

At the age of 90, the Nobel Peace Prize recipient died, leaving the world without a towering moral figure and the last great protagonist of a magnificent South African era.

His funeral will be held on New Year’s Day in St. George’s Cathedral in Cape Town, his former parish, according to his foundation, however services will likely be limited due to Covid-19 regulations.

On Monday, dozens of people braved the rain to leave flowers and messages outside the cathedral.

Graca Machel, the widow of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first black president, mourned “the death of a brother” on Monday.

Tutu, she added in a statement, “is the last of an extremely great generation of leaders that Africa has birthed and gifted to the world.”

She added, “He expertly exploited his position as a clergyman to mobilize South Africans, Africans, and the global community against the apartheid government’s brutalities and immorality.”

“He stood firm and courageous, leading demonstrations clad in his flowing priestly robe and shielded by his cross — the embodiment of humanity’s moral conscience.”

From midday through Friday, the bells of St. George’s will ring for 10 minutes. The church has invited individuals who hear the sound to take a moment to reflect on Tutu.

On Wednesday, a memorial service will be conducted in Pretoria, South Africa’s capital. Tutu’s widow, “Mama Leah,” will be surrounded by family and friends on Thursday evening.

On the eve of his funeral, his remains will be put in the cathedral, albeit the archbishop of Cape Town, Thabo Makgoba, has said that attendance to his goodbye will be limited to 100 people.

Approximately 400 people have already shown an interest in attending the event.

Makgoba, on the other hand, said at a news conference: “The cathedral can only hold a portion of the people who want to attend. Please do not board a bus to Cape Town.” Officials noted that due to Covid restrictions, the music at the event will have to be reduced.

Tutu’s ashes will be scattered in the church after he is cremated.

Tutu, who was diminutive and brimming with humour and kindness, will be best known for speaking out against white minority rule, though he campaigned against injustice in general.

He was ordained at the age of 30 and appointed archbishop in 1986, and during his time as archbishop, he relentlessly advocated for international penalties against apartheid.

The name "Rainbow Nation" was coined by him.