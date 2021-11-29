The World Health Organization (WHO) has called for a treaty to protect against the next pandemic.

The WHO warned Monday as countries convened to develop a new agreement that the world must study the wreckage of Covid-19 and say “never again” by striking a pandemic preparedness treaty.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the World Health Organization, warned that another devastating pandemic was inevitable unless countries demonstrated the will to enhance global defenses.

From Monday to Wednesday, nations will meet in Geneva to debate an international agreement outlining how to deal with the next pandemic, which experts believe is only a matter of time.

The gathering takes place as the globe continues to be besieged by Covid-19, nearly two years after the first reported instances, and as Omicron, a new Covid variety of concern, shakes the planet.

Member states of the World Health Organization secured an agreement on Sunday to begin the process of drafting a pandemic treaty.

The draft decision was reached after countries reached an agreement to compromise, including the US, which is undecided about whether the outcome should be a legally binding treaty.

On Wednesday, the decision should be finalized.

“The emergence of the severely altered Omicron variety highlights just how risky and unstable our situation is,” Tedros said at the commencement of the three-day summit.

“Omicron exemplifies why the world needs a new pandemic agreement.

“Omicron’s appearance is yet another reminder that, while many of us believe we’re done with Covid-19, we’re not.

“Unless you, the nations of the globe, can get together and declare, ‘Never again,’ it will all happen again.”

This World Health Assembly conference — the WHO’s decision-making body, which includes all 194 member states — is a once-in-a-lifetime special session on how to deal with the next epidemic.

It should figure out how far countries are willing to go in terms of legally binding promises on issues like vaccine distribution equity, information exchange, financing, and oversight.

The process’s final result is expected to take effect in 2024.

The world was unprepared for Covid-19, according to Chilean President Sebastian Pinera “We all paid a high price for that flaw.

“Steps must be taken to ensure that this does not happen again,” he added, adding that “when the next pandemic strikes, as it will,” we will be better prepared.

“We need to repair the vulnerabilities that rendered us exposed to the virus in the first place,” Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

WHO member states agree to form an intergovernmental negotiating body, according to the draft decision "a WHO convention, agreement, or other international instrument to draft and negotiate