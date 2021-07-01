The World Health Organization has requested that countries approve China’s COVID vaccine for emergency use.

According to the Associated Press, the World Health Organization (WHO) has requested that all countries recognize any COVID-19 vaccine it has licensed for emergency use, including those produced by China, as ports reopen to vaccinated passengers.

The WHO urged Western countries to accept China’s vaccines, adding that refusing to do so would “undermine faith in life-saving vaccines that have already been proven to be safe and effective.”

The vaccines developed by Sinovac and Sinopharm have been licensed by the United Nations’ health agency, according to the agency’s reviews, which determined that they dramatically reduced hospitalization and death risks. The vaccines produced by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson were also approved.

The Chinese vaccines have yet to be acknowledged by the majority of European and North American countries.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The European Union (EU) announced in May that it would only accept persons as vaccinated if they had received shots licensed by the European Medicines Agency, however individual nations can decide whether to admit visitors who have received other vaccines, such as Russia’s Sputnik V. The European Medicines Agency is considering whether or not to license China’s Sinovac vaccine, but there is no timetable for a decision.

“Any measure that only allows people protected by a subset of WHO-approved vaccines to benefit from the reopening of travel…would effectively create a two-tier system, widening the global vaccine divide and exacerbating the inequities we have already seen in the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines,” according to a WHO statement released on Thursday. “It would have a severe impact on the economics of those who are already suffering the most.”

The two Chinese shots are “inactivated” vaccines manufactured with slain coronavirus, but the Western shots are made with newer technology that target the coronavirus’s “spike” protein that coats its surface.

Although vaccines developed in the United States and Europe, such as Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca, have been widely utilized in Western countries, many developing countries have relied on Chinese-made vaccines.

The head of China’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention admitted earlier this year that the efficiency of the country’s home-grown vaccines was low. The Seychelles and Bahrain, among other countries that have used millions of doses of the two Chinese vaccines, have witnessed. This is a condensed version of the information.