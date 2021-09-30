The World Bank’s Chief Executive Officer is visiting Sudan for the first time in 40 years.

On Thursday, World Bank President David Malpass visited Sudan for the first time in over 40 years, praising the country’s changes but cautioning against “political slippages.”

Since the overthrow of long-time despot Omar al-Bashir in 2019, the African nation has been governed by a transitional government and a civilian-military Sovereign Council.

Sudan has suffered decades of corruption and US sanctions during Bashir’s rule.

Sudan was removed from the US’s list of state sponsors of terrorism in December 2020, removing a key roadblock to much-needed aid and investment.

During a lecture in Khartoum, Malpass remarked, “Sudan’s transitional government inherited a profoundly wounded economy and society that had experienced decades of conflict and isolation.”

Sudan faced exceptional obstacles, like the Covid-19 outbreak and severe floods, he noted, even as the people vowed to break with the past.

“Yet the country forged ahead with bold reforms,” according to Malpass, resulting in more than $50 billion in debt relief, the greatest Heavily Indebted Poor Countries Initiative ever.

“While much work remains, I salute the Sudanese authorities, civil and military, for their efforts and achievements in working together toward a country that is cohesive, tolerant, and capable of providing a better future for all of its citizens,” said Malpass, an American.

He said, “It’s vital to avoid political slippages because there is no progress without peace and stability,” just over a week after Sudan’s government declared it had thwarted a coup attempt.

According to analysts, the coup posed a threat to Sudan’s transition to complete civilian governance.

That transition has been unstable, with significant divisions among political factions, economic difficulties, and a shrinking role for civilian leaders in one of the world’s least developed countries.

“The Sudanese people’s incredible resilience – your drive to build a better Sudan despite the hardships is incredibly inspiring,” Malpass said.