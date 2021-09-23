The Workings of Germany’s Complicated Electoral System

In many nations, a large lead in the polls leads to a landslide victory — but not in Germany, where the electoral system is complicated.

In the end, frontrunner Olaf Scholz, the current vice-chancellor and finance minister, may be obliged to engage in tortuous coalition negotiations with a variety of potential partners to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor.

The reason for this is Germany’s postwar electoral system, which combines the “winner-takes-all” approach of the United Kingdom and the United States with the proportional representation system, which allows for more tiny parties.

A total of 60.4 million individuals over the age of 18 are eligible to vote in the European Union’s most populous and largest economy’s next government. At 31.2 million and 29.2 million voters, respectively, women outweigh men.

On election day, September 26, around 2.8 million people will be voting for the first time.

Voter turnout was 76.2 percent four years ago, up nearly five percentage points from 2013 and more than in many other Western democracies.

This year, female candidates make up 33% of the candidates for the Bundestag, the lower house of parliament that ultimately elects the chancellor — a postwar high.

Another first is the fact that 47 parties are running candidates.

When voters in Germany go to the polls, they make two crosses on the voting paper: one for a direct representative in their local district, and the other for their favourite political party.

The purpose of the first vote is to ensure that each of Germany’s 299 districts has a representative in the Bundestag.

Citizens choose a party in the second – and in many ways decisive – vote.

In each of the 16 states, the parties compile their “candidate lists” ahead of election day. The first names on the list have the best chance of being seated.

The party with the most votes receives the most representatives in the lower house.

If a party receives three direct seats in the first vote but is qualified for ten seats overall in the second vote, seven more names on the party’s state list are given seats.

When voters “split” their ballot, the direct and party votes become unbalanced, causing a difficulty.

When a party gets more direct seats through its share of the party vote than it is entitled to, the extra seats are granted regardless. These seats are known as “overhang” seats.

As a result, the Bundestag’s size can grow much above its current minimum of 598 seats. Following the year 2017, Brief News from Washington Newsday.