The woman’s death was caused by the’stress’ caused by her children throwing pears at home.

A coroner ruled that a woman died as a consequence of “stress and frustration” caused by an incident in which pears were hurled at her residence.

Lesley Cubbon, 73, of the parish of Onchan on the self-governing British crown dependent Isle of Man, died on August 11, 2020, after calling police three times in 15 minutes to complain about local adolescents hitting her and her home with pears, according to a BBC story. This case’s coroner’s inquest was just finished this month.

According to the BBC, According to Coroner Jayne Hughes, the claimed attack’s “stress and frustration” “contributed considerably” to her death. She went on to say that while she thought the youth’s behavior was “selfish and foolish,” she didn’t believe there was any malevolent intent.

Cubbon told emergency dispatchers on the night of her death that she was “fed-up” and “sick of everything,” and that she would “have a damn heart attack before this lot’s through,” according to reports.

Cubbon had “desperation and frustration in her voice” when she called police the evening of her death, according to the BBC. She dialed the number three times in less than 20 minutes, according to police.

According to a BBC report, a group of about ten children allegedly picked pears from a tree next door to Cubbon’s house and began tossing them at her house on the night of her death. The children allegedly verbally abused Cubbon’s husband while throwing the pears onto her property, according to the report.

Authorities arrived on the site shortly after Cubbon’s third contact and spoke with the children suspected of being involved in the event. All of the minors, though, denied being involved, according to authorities.

Cubbon’s husband discovered her unresponsive on the bathroom floor about 30 minutes after her last call to police, according to reports. Shortly later, paramedics came and pronounced her dead on the spot.

Cubbon died of myocardial ischaemia, according to the coroner. When blood flow to the heart is reduced due to a blockage, myocardial ischaemia, also known as cardiac ischemia, ensues. If left untreated, myocardial ischaemia can lead to a heart attack, according to the Mayo Clinic.

According to sources. This is a condensed version of the information.