The wife of the Greek ambassador to Brazil has been found guilty of his murder.

According to authorities, Francoise de Souza Oliveira was sentenced to 31 years in prison for the murder of her husband, Greek Ambassador Kyriakos Amiridis, by a Brazilian court on Sunday.

Amiridis, who was 59 at the time of his death in 2016, lived in Brasilia and was in Rio de Janeiro with his wife and daughter for the Christmas holidays.

The diplomat’s remains were discovered inside his burnt rental car, pulled out under a bridge in the municipality of Nova Iguacu, near the state capital, a few days after Christmas.

Sergio Gomes Moreira Filho, a military policeman and Francoise’s lover, was implicated when investigators discovered multiple indications, including blood on a sofa and security camera footage.

The two were sentenced to 22 years in prison, with no possibility of parole at first.

“The circumstances of the crime are unusual, because (the ambassador) was assassinated during the Christmas season… This family was torn apart in this case,” stated Judge Anna Christina da Silveira Fernandes of Nova Iguacu’s 4th Criminal Court.

She also stated in her sentence that De Souza Oliveira’s “crime was meticulously planned out, premeditated.”

“According to the evidence gathered, the defendant planned and designed the entire gruesome plot,” she added.

Eduardo Moreira Tedeschi de Melo, a relative of the police officer, was acquitted of murder but sentenced to one year probation, which he had previously served, for assisting in the concealment of the body.

The judge heard 18 witnesses throughout the three-day trial, which ended on Friday.

The magistrate also mentioned the defendants in their function as public workers in her judgement.

She referred to Sergio Gomes Moreira Filho, saying, “He vowed to preserve society, not rebel against it (…) dishonoring the Military Police and all the faith placed in him by the State.”

De Souza Oliveira, she said, “tarnished the reputation of Brazil and shamed the nation with her conduct, considering the bad international repercussions of the events.”

When De Souza Oliveira was consul in Rio de Janeiro in 2004, he married Amiridis.