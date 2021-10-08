The widow of Haiti’s assassinated president testifies.

The widow of late Haitian president Jovenel Moise testified to a magistrate on Wednesday about her husband’s killing in July, an attack in which she was gravely wounded.

Martine Moise, the former first lady of Haiti, arrived with a big entourage of police and heavily armed foreign bodyguards at the prosecutor’s office in the capital Port-au-Prince, where she spoke with investigative judge Garry Orelien for many hours.

Several dozen former president’s supporters gathered in front of the building to show their support. Moise made no public statement as she walked out of the prosecutor’s office.

Her security escorted her into one of several vehicles that left an area of the city center that had been overrun by criminal gangs for months.

The former first lady was seriously injured by bullets and was airlifted to the United States within hours of the presidential home being attacked by armed commandos on July 7.

She had returned to Haiti for a brief visit on July 23 to attend her husband’s funeral in Cap-Haitien, the country’s second largest city, before returning to Florida for additional procedures.

She returned to Haiti on Friday evening and spent a few hours on Monday in the southwest, which had been ravaged by an earthquake on August 14 that killed over 2,200 people.

Three months after the killing, there are still unanswered questions about who ordered the strike, which left no police officers guarding the president hurt.

Four senior Haitian law enforcement officers have been imprisoned, and 44 others have been arrested in connection with the probe, including 18 Colombians and two Americans of Haitian descent.

amb/jh/dw