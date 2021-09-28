The WHO’s Director-General Apologizes for Sexual Abuse by Staff in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Independent investigators investigating allegations of sexual assault by World Health Organization personnel in the Democratic Republic of Congo handed a harsh verdict Tuesday, noting “obvious institutional flaws” and “individual negligence.”

At a press conference, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “The first thing I want to say to the victims and survivors… I am sorry.”

“It is my highest priority that the offenders be held accountable, not excused,” he continued.

Personnel hired locally as well as members of multinational teams in the country to combat an Ebola outbreak from 2018 to 2020 perpetrated the crimes.

The commission spoke with scores of women who had been offered work in exchange for sex or had been raped.

“As WHO leadership, we apologise to these people, to the women and girls,” WHO Africa head Matshidiso Moeti added at the same press conference.

“The scale of incidents of sexual exploitation and abuse in the response to the 10th Ebola outbreak, all of which contributed to the increased vulnerability of ‘alleged victims’ who were not provided with the necessary support and assistance required for such degrading experiences,” the 35-page report says.

In the report, the special commission noted “individual negligence that may amount to professional misconduct,” which Tedros described as “harrowing reading.”

It also identified “clear structural flaws and unpreparedness to address the risks of sexual exploitation and abuse” in the impoverished central African country, according to the report.

The investigators also noted that alleged victims had a “perception of impunity on the part of the institution’s staff.”

Following media reports in May that WHO management was aware of alleged cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo but did nothing, 53 countries, including the United States, the European Union’s 27 member states, the United Kingdom, and Japan, demanded that the WHO show “strong and exemplary leadership” in preventing sexual abuse.

During the 2018-20 Ebola epidemic, a year-long investigation by the Thomson Reuters Foundation and The New Humanitarian exposed the exploitation and mistreatment of women by international employees.

More than 50 women had accused Ebola aid workers of sexual exploitation, including propositioning them, forcing them to have sex in exchange for a job, and canceling contracts when they refused, according to the probe.

