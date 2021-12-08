The WHO warns that there is just “anecdotal” evidence of Omicron, but the strain could be milder.

The Omicron variation, according to Maria Van Kerkhove, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) technical head for COVID-19, has just “anecdotal information,” but it could be less severe.

Despite spreading quicker than Delta, early evidence suggests that Omicron is less severe, according to WHO.

“We do know from South Africa that many of the individuals who are diagnosed with Omicron have a milder course of disease,” Van Kerkhove added. “However, it takes time for people to complete the course of their infection.” Dr. Michael Ryan, WHO’s chief of emergencies, told reporters on Wednesday that current evidence on Omicron “points to a virus that’s efficiently propagating and maybe more efficiently transmitting than even the Delta variant,” COVID’s most lethal and ubiquitous strain.

Some countries closed their borders in response to the new strain, which had its first verified case in southern Africa, and stock markets were concerned about its long-term repercussions.

COVID has been verified in at least 267 million people worldwide, with a mortality toll of over 5.2 million.

By the end of the year, WHO hoped to have vaccinated all elderly, immunocompromised, and health-care workers, all of whom were deemed priority populations. Wealthy countries, on the other hand, have monopolized vaccine stockpiles.

Officials from the World Health Organization have maintained their position that vaccinating people in low-vaccination areas takes precedence over inoculating persons who have already been vaccinated with boosters.

“Wholesale boosting is not the solution right now,” said Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the WHO’s chief scientist. That looked to be a reference to measures in several nations, particularly in hard-hit Europe and the United States, that urge people of all ages to get booster shots, rather than only those considered particularly vulnerable.

“Data from country to country shows that the people who are in ICUs, who are critically unwell, and who are dying are the unvaccinated,” she explained. “I believe the message is clear that a primary course of immunization is required to guard against serious disease and death—that must be our goal.” Boosters, she continued, aren’t necessary in nations where vaccine supplies are plentiful but vaccination rates are as high as 50%. This is a condensed version of the information.