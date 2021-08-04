The WHO is ‘extremely concerned’ about Long Covid.

With approximately 200 million people believed to have been infected with Covid-19, the WHO expressed grave worry on Wednesday about the unknown number of people who may still be suffering with Long Covid.

The World Health Organization recommended those suffering from the virus’s aftereffects to seek medical treatment, even if they had recovered from the acute phase.

Long Covid is one of the pandemic’s most enigmatic features.

At a press briefing, Maria Van Kerkhove, the UN health agency’s Covid-19 technical lead, said, “This post-Covid syndrome, or Long Covid, is something that WHO is genuinely concerned about.”

“We want to make sure that this is recognized because it is real,” the WHO said.

“Many are suffering from long-term effects,” she added of individuals infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19 sickness.

Van Kerkhove explained, “We don’t know how long these effects endure, and we’re even working on a case definition to better define and describe what this post-Covid syndrome is.”

She stated that the WHO was trying to improve Long Covid rehabilitation programs as well as conduct more research to obtain a better knowledge of the syndrome and how it may be managed.

This year, the WHO hosted a series of seminars targeted at better understanding post-Covid disorders, with speakers including scientists, clinicians, and sufferers themselves.

Little is known about why some patients struggle to recover after the initial phase and continue to experience symptoms such as shortness of breath, excessive weariness, brain fog, and cardiac and neurological issues.

More than 200 symptoms have been documented, according to Janet Diaz, the clinical care lead in the WHO’s emergencies program, who also oversees the organization’s Long Covid activities.

Chest pain, tingling, and rashes are among them, she said at a WHO live social media session on Tuesday.

Diaz noted that some patients’ symptoms persisted after they had recovered from the acute phase; others improved and then relapsed, with conditions that came and went; and still others had symptoms that developed only after they had recovered from the acute period.

Only the first patients who recovered from Covid-19, which first appeared in China in December 2019, can be studied.

Some persons appeared to experience post-Covid symptoms for three months, while others had symptoms for up to six months, according to Diaz.

“We are concerned that a tiny percentage may continue for nine months — and possibly longer,” Diaz said.

It was, according to the American expert. Brief News from Washington Newsday.