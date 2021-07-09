The White House Unveils a Broad Antitrust Initiative

President Joe Biden unveiled a broad antitrust enforcement initiative on Friday, arguing that Washington’s lax acceptance of corporate concentration has damaged US consumers and workers.

According to the White House, Biden wants to sign an executive order supporting competition in the American economy, which will cover everything from Big Tech acquisitions to airline ticket prices and hearing aid purchasing.

According to a fact sheet provided by the White House, “corporate consolidation has been accelerating for decades,” and the project is “a whole-of-government effort to foster competition in the American economy.”

The letter noted previous instances in US history when presidents battled corporate dominance, such as President Theodore Roosevelt’s trust-busting campaign in the early twentieth century, which provided “the little guy a fighting chance.”

The executive order lays out 72 projects across the federal government and establishes a White House Competition Council to track achievement.

Among the measures, the directive asks for increased monitoring of large-scale tech mergers, including so-called “killer acquisitions” designed to eliminate a competitive threat.

The plan also directs the Federal Trade Commission to establish laws governing data collection and monitoring at digital companies, as well as ensuring that small businesses have a better chance of competing with major corporations that control and run online retail platforms.

Other proposals include requiring the Department of Health and Human Services to adopt guidelines allowing the sale of hearing aids over the counter and requiring more transparent disclosure of airline baggage fees and other ancillary expenses.

The program also includes rules to safeguard workers from being coerced to sign non-compete agreements when they start a new job and to guarantee that the freight rail and maritime shipping industries are more competitive.