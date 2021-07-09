The White House Unveils a Broad Antitrust Initiative

President Joe Biden announced a broad attempt to reshape Washington’s attitude toward corporate power and consolidation, promising relief for consumers from high-priced hearing aids, hefty airline baggage fees, and a slew of other maladies.

According to the White House, Biden plans to sign an executive order supporting competition in the American economy, which will cover everything from Big Tech mergers to runaway pharmaceutical pricing and the negotiating dynamics between small farmers and meat processors.

According to a fact sheet provided by the White House, “corporate consolidation has been accelerating for decades,” and the project is “a whole-of-government effort to foster competition in the American economy.”

The letter noted previous instances in US history when presidents battled corporate dominance, such as President Theodore Roosevelt’s trust-busting campaign in the early twentieth century, which provided “the little guy a fighting chance.”

The executive order lays out 72 projects across the federal government and establishes a White House Competition Council to track achievement.

Biden’s legislative agenda is being thwarted by intense partisanship in a Congress that is deeply divided. While the US president has received Republican support for a scaled-back infrastructure plan, other big proposals have broken down along party lines and appear to be in jeopardy.

Presidents have another policy tool in the form of executive orders, which, unlike legislation, can be revoked by a successor’s pen. Many of the policies outlined in Friday’s announcement are policy goals, but they will need to be followed up on by other agencies.

Among the measures, the directive asks for increased monitoring of large-scale tech mergers, including so-called “killer acquisitions” designed to eliminate a competitive threat.

The plan also directs the Federal Trade Commission to establish laws governing data collection and monitoring at digital companies, as well as ensuring that small businesses have a better chance of competing with major corporations that control and run online retail platforms.

In addition, the White House overturned former President Donald Trump’s decisions on net neutrality, forcing internet providers to provide equal access to all services without discrimination or unreasonable costs.

The measures come after the Biden administration appointed notable Big Tech opponents including Tim Wu to the White House’s National Economic Council and Lina Khan to the Federal Trade Commission.

Other proposals include requiring the Department of Health and Human Services to adopt guidelines allowing the sale of hearing aids over the counter and requiring more transparent disclosure of airline baggage fees and other ancillary expenses.

The color white. Brief News from Washington Newsday.