The White House Press Corps is protesting the ban on live coverage of Vice President Joe Biden’s visit to the Vatican.

Joe Biden’s meeting with Pope Francis, the head of the Roman Catholic Church, will not be broadcast live.

Journalists and photographers with Vatican accreditation were denied access to the initial handshake and appealed in writing to the Vatican’s cancellation on Thursday.

The Associated Press acknowledged in a statement on Thursday that it had complained to the Vatican over the canceled live broadcast, along with members of the Vatican Correspondents’ Association, and had demanded explanations.

Pre-pandemic Prior to a private chat, Vatican regulations permitted journalists, including the president’s media pool, access to the welcome and the traditional and ceremonial gift exchange.

The White House Correspondents’ Association’s president, Steven Portnoy, expressed his solidarity with Vatican reporters, saying, “We are disappointed that the world will not see live photographs of President Biden’s meeting with Pope Francis.”

He expressed himself as follows: “Since Woodrow Wilson sat with Pope Benedict I in January 1919, reporters have been chronicling the papal audiences of American presidents. Members of our White House press corps recently assisted in bringing images of Francis’ mtgs [meetings]with Obama and Trump to the rest of the globe.

“Our fully vaccinated and masked pool of reporters is prepared to continue this public service, conscious of both its own and the leaders’ safety, to assure impartial coverage of the first Catholic president in 60 years [years]meeting with the Catholic church’s head.

“According to the White House, Biden and Francis will discuss substantial issues of global importance, such as ‘stopping the COVID-19 pandemic, addressing the climate problem, and caring for the underprivileged.’ An international news story of this magnitude necessitates unbiased coverage.” The White House, the Vatican, and the White House Correspondents’ Association have all been approached for updates by Washington Newsday.

During a news briefing, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki addressed the Vatican’s media restrictions, saying: “What I can promise you of is that we are working tirelessly to ensure that the press pool and the press have access to the president when he visits the Vatican.

The WHCA’s president is Steven Portnoy. WHCA (@whca) October 28, 2021 https://t.co/aDHBg0JXUk “The value of a free press is something we believe in. We believe it is critical that you have access to the president’s travels. This is a condensed version of the information.