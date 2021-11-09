The White House is directing infrastructure funds to congested ports.

The White House announced on Tuesday that monies from a recently passed infrastructure plan would be used to sort out the snarls as overburdened American ports leave ships carrying products for the Christmas shopping season idle.

The $1.2 trillion bill passed by Congress last week with Democratic and Republican support was a lift for President Joe Biden, who is struggling with low approval ratings and rising inflation, which is being fueled in part by problems at ports across the country.

Senior administration officials told reporters that ports will be permitted to use spare monies from other projects to help reduce congestion right away.

While the president has yet to sign the bill into law, officials said the Army Corps of Engineers will begin designating port and inland waterway projects where the $4 billion set aside for modernization can be spent within the next 60 days.

Over the following 90 days, the government will begin the process of updating the country’s border inspection facilities.

“It’s crucial to note that the bipartisan measure considerably aids the overall goods movement system,” one of the officials told reporters.

The supply chain snarls are a global phenomena triggered by economies recovering after last year’s unprecedented downturn, but they’ve been accused for generating delays and shortages of goods, driving up US prices.

The White House had previously declared that the Port of Los Angeles will begin 24-hour operations to deal with the large number of ships waiting to unload off the coast.

The actions announced Tuesday will allow the Port of Savannah, on the US East Coast, to use funds from a previous government grant to construct a pop-up container terminal approximately 100 miles (160 kilometers) inland to alleviate its backlogs.

The government would also spend $240 million from the Port Infrastructure Development Program funds over the next 45 days to increase capacity around the country, according to the source.