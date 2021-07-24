The White House is defending Hunter Biden’s art sales.

The White House said on Friday that any exhibitions or sales of artwork by President Joe Biden’s son, whose personal life and professional career have been dogged by controversy, will be handled with the utmost care.

When asked about forthcoming Hunter Biden shows at the Georges Berges Gallery in New York, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki claimed the president’s son will be “attending gallery events.”

She stated that sales conversations will take place with the gallerist rather than with Hunter Biden.

“That’s not the same as meeting with potential buyers.”

Psaki declared on July 9 that a framework had been put in place that would allow Hunter Biden to pursue his business “with proper protections,” such as confidentiality of any transactions and no communication with buyers.

“The selling of his paintings will all go through the gallerist and the names and persons will be kept confidential,” she added of Hunter’s shows.

When asked if a buyer may just inform the artist that he or she is acquiring the artist’s work, Psaki stated that a tight rules framework would be in place.

“He won’t know, and we won’t know who buys his art,” she explained.

When contacted by AFP, the gallery declined to comment or provide any other information.

The 51-year-old lawyer and businessman-turned-artistic painter’s career has been constantly questioned by the Biden administration, which attempts to portray itself as ethically spotless.

The apparent concerns of businesspeople or others purchasing the artwork solely to gain access to or influence with the White House are highlighted in the US media.

According to rumors in the press, Biden’s paintings, for which he has no official training, might fetch up to half a million dollars.

Hunter Biden is a favorite target of former President Donald Trump.

Hunter Biden was frequently chastised by Trump and his supporters throughout the 2020 presidential campaign for his economic interests in Ukraine and China when his father was vice president under Barack Obama.

Hunter is also being investigated by the IRS for alleged tax fraud.

The president’s youngest son wrote a memoir earlier this year about his battle with cocaine and alcohol addiction.