The West is pressuring Russia to provide answers on the Navalny poisoning.

On Tuesday, a coalition of 45 Western countries urged that Russia deliver immediate answers about the poisoning of Kremlin opponent Alexei Navalny before the global hazardous armaments monitor.

Under the guidelines of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, Moscow now has ten days to react to the concerns posed by the EU and countries such as the United States, Canada, and Australia (OPCW).

According to Western nations, opposition leader Navalny was poisoned in Russia in August of last year with the Soviet-era nerve toxin Novichok. He was treated in Germany before being deported to Russia, where he is still imprisoned.

Moscow has consistently denied any role in Navalny’s assassination.

“It is critical that Russia lays out in detail the efforts it has taken to investigate and shed light on the use of a chemical weapon on its soil,” the 45 countries said in a joint statement.

They also demanded an explanation from Russia for delaying a visit by OPCW inspectors to investigate the Novichok allegations.

In a tweet, British delegates stated that Russia has 10 days to respond.

The US State Department claimed it has established that Navalny was poisoned by Russian FSB intelligence officers using Novichok, a nerve toxin that only Russia has.

It issued a statement saying, “There can be no impunity for such crimes.” “Russia’s lack of transparency and collaboration in the aftermath of the poisoning is extremely alarming.”

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in The Hague already verified that samples from Navalny provided by Germany tested positive for Novichok.

If Russia’s replies are deemed inadequate, countries have the right under the Chemical Weapons Convention to request more “clarifications” from Moscow, followed by an investigation by a committee of specialists.

They can call extraordinary sessions of the OPCW’s executive council – its 41-member policy-making body, which is gathering this week – and, if required, all 193 OPCW member nations if the matter remains unresolved after 60 days.

Countries who are found to be violating the Chemical Weapons Convention may have their voting rights suspended, as Russia’s ally Syria experienced in April.

Western countries also called on Syria to allow arms inspectors in this week, claiming that Damascus was continuing to break its duties to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

Navalny has blamed the incident on Russian President Vladimir Putin. Last January, after returning from treatment in Germany, the opposition leader was arrested and imprisoned on previous fraud allegations.

Meanwhile, Britain warned it would pursue Russia for a Novichok attack on a former double agent in the English city in 2018. Brief News from Washington Newsday.