The West African bloc will meet to discuss the crisis in Guinea.

Guinean putschists have promised to release “political detainees” held by ex-president Alpha Conde, with ECOWAS meeting on Wednesday to discuss the crisis in the West African country.

On Sunday, special forces led by Lieutenant Colonel Mamady Doumbouya launched a coup in the impoverished country, detaining the president and drawing international condemnation.

The surprise action occurred at a time when the 83-year-old was being chastised for alleged authoritarianism, with hundreds of opposition activists detained following a tumultuous election last year.

Late Monday, the military urged the justice ministry to do everything necessary to free “political detainees” as quickly as possible.

Guinea’s biggest opposition coalition, the FNDC, stated on Monday that its activists, many of whom were detained under Conde, will be released.

On Tuesday, Doumbouya reiterated his commitment to hold talks on building a new administration.

He tweeted, “The administration that will be installed will be one of national unity and will ensure this political transition.”

Sunday’s coup d’état d’état d’état d’état d’état d’état d’état d’état d’état d’état d’état d’état d’état d’état d’état d’état d’état d’état d’état d’état d’état d’état

On Wednesday, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will conduct a virtual extraordinary session to address the problem.

Russia also expressed a desire for Guinean institutions to be restored “as quickly as feasible.”

“We expect our businessmen’s interests to be unaffected in any case,” a Kremlin spokeswoman said.

Despite having large amounts of bauxite, a material essential in the manufacturing of aluminum, the Russian aluminium giant Rusal has a foothold in Guinea, which is one of the world’s poorest countries.

Conde, who became Guinea’s first democratically elected president in 2010 and was re-elected in 2015, has been the subject of public unrest in the country for months, owing to the country’s economy’s stagnation and Conde’s leadership.

Conde, on the other hand, was successful in getting a new constitution passed last year, allowing him to seek for a third term in October 2020.

The move provoked widespread protests, with scores of demonstrators slain. Conde won the election, although the opposition claimed the vote was rigged.

Doumbouya came on television within hours after gaining power, accusing the government of “endemic corruption” and “trampling on citizens’ rights.”

Conde’s whereabouts are unclear at this time, while the military has assured him of his safety.

A rumpled-looking Conde sat on a sofa, wearing pants and a partially unbuttoned shirt, surrounded by troops, according to a video supplied to AFP by the putschists on Sunday.

He didn’t respond. Brief News from Washington Newsday.