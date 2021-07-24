The ‘Wedding Of The Century’ for Charles and Diana

Their fairy-tale wedding was hailed the “wedding of the century” 40 years ago this month.

But it would all end in tears, recriminations, and tragedy for Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer, with the British royals still suffering the consequences today.

On July 29, 1981, presidents and prime ministers, as well as the crowned heads of Europe and beyond, poured into St Paul’s Cathedral in London for the ceremony, which was broadcast to 750 million people across the world on television.

Based on AFP reporting at the time, here is an account of the wedding.

According to AFP special correspondent Michel Leclercq, the marriage of Charles, a 32-year-old bachelor, and his 20-year-old blushing bride was a heady blend of “love and procedure.”

The historic kiss from Buckingham Palace’s balcony, which made top pages around the world the next day, happened amid a backdrop of British grandeur, including horse-drawn carriages and trumpets.

Lady Diana stepped out of the glass carriage that had transported her to St Paul’s Cathedral, and people all around the world watched from their armchairs.

The woman who was about to become the Princess of Wales entered on the arm of her father, Earl Spencer, and revealed the day’s best-kept secret: her beautiful bridal gown.

In an ivory taffeta gown with a 7.5-metre (22-foot) train cascading behind her and a diamond tiara on her head, she climbed the steps of St Paul’s Cathedral.

“A powerful roar emerged from the crowd when she appeared wearing ivory, concealed beneath a profusion of pleats, frills, mother of pearl sequins, and crinoline,” according to AFP.

To the fanfare of trumpets, she walked carefully down the aisle, past the 2,500 hand-picked guests, to join Prince Charles, who was dressed in a Royal Navy commander’s full dress uniform.

The royal couple were clearly feeling the pressure as the rest of the world watched.

The future king’s voice quiver as he murmured “I will” beneath the dome of St Paul’s in thunderous silence.

Despite Charles’ urging, the bride likewise tripped when reading the wedding vows.

“Lady Diana exhibited uneasiness by inverting the princes’ names as she recited the ceremonial wording,” AFP reported.

Diana said, hesitantly, “I will.” It had been arranged in advance that she would not swear to obey her husband, a departure from convention that raised some eyebrows at the time.

At 12:20, Prince Charles placed the gold ring on her left hand.