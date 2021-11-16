‘The Water Is Poison,’ says a Chinese activist who has dedicated his life to protecting a polluted lake.

Zhang Zhengxiang, an environmental activist who is nearly blind and lives in poverty, has successfully challenged hundreds of firms on the banks of one of China’s most contaminated lakes.

The 74-year-old outspoken crusader has dedicated his life to protecting the sprawling Lake Dian in southern China, pressing companies to clean up their acts around the local beauty spot and reporting polluters.

“We could see the bottom of the water when I was a kid.” “When I got thirsty, I drank lake water, which we also used for cooking,” he explained.

“The water has turned poisonous.” We are unable to consume it.