The War on Terror Has Been a Total Failure for 20 Years.

George W. Bush, the president of the United States, proclaimed a “war on terror” twenty years ago. Its failure is apparent now, with jihadist groups becoming increasingly numerous and dispersed over the globe.

After the September 11, 2001 attacks in New York and Washington, which were planned from Afghanistan by Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, who was sheltered by the Taliban rule at the time, Bush declared war on terror.

The US-led invasion of Afghanistan deposed the Taliban and weakened Al-capabilities, Qaeda’s but analysts argue it did nothing to address the core reasons of violent Islamic extremism.

“They killed Bin Laden,” claimed Abdul Sayed, a jihadism scholar at Lund University in Sweden, alluding to the Al-Qaeda leader’s assassination by US special forces in Pakistan in 2011.

“However, if the purpose was to eradicate transnational jihadism, it was a complete failure,” he stated.

Jihadist terrorism has evolved into a more global menace, perpetrated by a variety of groups and individuals all over the world.

Though no assault on the scale of 9/11 has occurred in the United States or the rest of the Western world in the years since, analysts believe this should not be used to declare the “war on terror” a success.

“The goals it set for itself were impossible to achieve. Terrorism is impossible to defeat. Assaf Moghadam, a senior researcher at Israel’s International Institute for Counter-Terrorism, said, “The threat is always developing.”

In 2018, the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington assessed that there were 67 active terror groups, the highest number since 1980.

The number of fighters ranged from 100,000 to 230,000, an increase of 270 percent over 2001 estimates.

The creation of the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria, which was antagonistic to Al-Qaeda and whose influence expanded as the bin Laden network’s weakened after his death, was a watershed event.

The war on terror’s conclusion has been terrible, owing in part to reasons that some consider to be fundamental errors, such as the 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq that toppled Saddam Hussein.

“It allowed AQ (Al-Qaeda) to resurge, laying the groundwork for the Islamic State to emerge,” said Seth Jones, director of CSIS’s international security program.

According to experts, the policy relied on direct combat without adequately considering the nurturing grounds of jihadism – conflict, turmoil, terrible administration, and corruption.

“Conflicts like Syria’s may be devastating. Brief News from Washington Newsday.