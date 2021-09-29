The war may be over, but the battle for Afghan refugees has really just begun.

The last American troops in Afghanistan have left.

The TV cameras have shifted their attention to other, more serious issues throughout the globe.

The conflict is far from ended for the nearly 38 million Afghans who remain, as well as the 130,000 or so who have managed to flee.

Omaid Sharifi is the president of ArtLords, an Afghan grassroots art movement. He and his family were evacuated to Abu Dhabi, where he has spent the last month in a refugee camp waiting to be resettled in the United States.

“I could only obtain one T-shirt, a pair of trousers, and my laptop” from his 34-year life, he told This website. In the midst of this insanity, I lost everything else.”

Sharifi’s situation is unfortunately not exceptional.

“Refugees are people who have been forcibly uprooted from their homes and have had to leave large-scale violence and persecution, often with nothing – none of their belongings,” said Chris Boian, senior communications officer for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Since the evacuations began on August 14, the United States has welcomed approximately 25,000 Afghans on American territory, with plans to receive at least another 25,000. While those now sheltered at US military stations across the country will have to wait a few weeks before being able to settle in American towns, the prospects for those living abroad remain far more uncertain.

Sharifi was in Kabul when the Taliban gained control of the city.

“It was the 15th of August. He informed this publication, “We were in the middle of Kabul city.” “Around midday, we noticed a lot of people frightened and rushing around, so we inquired as to what was going on. They informed us that the Taliban were present in the city.”

He obtained assistance from Qatar’s embassy after failing to find a means to depart for a week.

“We were put on a bus in the middle of the night, about 3 a.m., and there was a Taliban car and a Qatar car escorting us to the airport,” he claimed.

His family had no idea where they were headed when they boarded the plane. He felt relieved when they eventually landed in Abu Dhabi.

