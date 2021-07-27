The Wallabies have been granted permission to enter New Zealand for Bledisloe Tests.

The Australian rugby squad was given permission to enter New Zealand on Tuesday, paving the way for the forthcoming Bledisloe Cup Tests against the All Blacks.

The first of three Tests is scheduled for August 7, but the series was jeopardized last week when New Zealand restricted the quarantine-free transit zone with Australia, which is dealing with a Covid-19 epidemic.

The Wallabies were given access under a rule enabling exemptions for events with a major economic impact, according to New Zealand Sports Minister Grant Robertson.

“This is essential economically,” Robertson added, valuing All Blacks Tests at $NZ$17-20 million (US$12-14 million).

“New Zealanders look forward to test rugby between the All Blacks and the Wallabies, and I applaud the decision to enable the Australian squad to travel given the game was less than two weeks away when trans-Tasman travel was suspended.”

“The Wallabies have been operating in their own bubble for some years, and will fly to Auckland on a charter airplane from their headquarters in Queensland on Friday morning,” he added.

“The government did not take this decision lightly, and given the Wallabies’ use of a charter airplane, public access to a return journey to New Zealand is unrestricted.”

Because of the exemption, the first Bledisloe Test will take place as planned. However, talks between rugby authorities in New Zealand and Australia over the remaining two matches, which will be held in Perth and Wellington, are still ongoing.

Instead of crossing the Tasman, Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has suggested that the Wellington Test be played first, followed by a trip to Perth for both teams.