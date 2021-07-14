The Wallabies are set for a shake-up ahead of the France Decider.

With skipper Michael Hooper admitting that losing to Les Bleus “sucks,” Wallabies coach Dave Rennie is ready to bring in new faces for the decisive Test against France to infuse “some crucial energy.”

The three-Test series is finely poised following two close games that went down to the wire, with Australia winning the first 23-21 in Brisbane before France clinched a hard-fought 28-26 victory in Melbourne on Tuesday.

It was the visitors’ first win over the Wallabies on Australian territory since 1990 in Sydney, with fullback Melvyn Jaminet leading the way with seven penalties, including the game-winning penalty three minutes from time.

The Wallabies were weak at the breakdown once again, with indiscipline costing them points.

“I think we were much better in a lot of areas,” he said. But you have to be disciplined, and we made some important mistakes,” confessed Rennie, who has only won two of his eight games since taking over last season.

“I believe we lost two sets: breakdown penalties and the kicking duel. And we put ourselves under a lot of strain at times, and we may have overplayed.”

Rennie has stuck with the same 23 for the first two Tests, but with only a four-day turnaround before the decider in Brisbane on Saturday, he is anticipated to shuffle the deck.

Tom Wright, a winger, and flanker Rob Valetini, who hasn’t been as impressive as predicted, could be in jeopardy.

“There’s a lot of competition for places – there are a lot of individuals who played in the first two games and there’s not a lot of difference between them and someone outside that 23,” Rennie added.

“We have guys who have been scrounging for a chance and deserve a chance, and we want to see how those new men respond — they will be fresh and full of beans, and they will provide us with some vital energy.”

Workhorse Hooper, who scored one of Australia’s two tries, agreed that the French were better on the ball, but he is optimistic about his team’s chances on Saturday.

“We’re so close yet so far apart. However, being a part of a decision this week is fantastic. We’re a young team, so being a part of a major game like this coming up will be fantastic for us,” he remarked.

“It’s true that losing is a pain. The locker room was eerily quiet. The only drawback will be if we learn nothing from this. Brief News from Washington Newsday.