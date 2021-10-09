The visit of French senators to Taiwan has been slammed by Beijing.

China criticised a visit to Taiwan by a group of French senators on Friday, accusing the delegation of damaging Sino-French relations.

Despite Chinese concerns, the team led by former French defense minister Alain Richard arrived on the self-ruled democratic island on Wednesday for a five-day visit.

Richard referred to Taiwan as a “country” in a speech during a meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen, infuriating Beijing.

China considers Taiwan, which is self-ruled, to be part of its territory and objects to the use of the name Taiwan or any reference to it as a country.

Richard made his remark “out of self-interest to weaken relations between China and France,” according to Zhao Lijian, a spokeswoman for the Chinese foreign ministry.

Richard’s use of the term “country” had “blatantly breached” international convention, Zhao said, and he urged France to “respect China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Richard said Taiwan’s de facto embassy in Paris has been doing “a very fine job in representing your country” in a speech after Tsai presented him with a top medal of honour.

Beijing has worked hard to keep Taiwan isolated on the international scene, and it resents any attempts by other nations to establish diplomatic ties with the island.

It has increased its pressure on Tsai’s government since her election victory in 2016, and has made a concerted effort to prevent MPs from coming in recent years.

The Chinese embassy in Paris had already cautioned against the visit, claiming that it would harm “France’s image” in an online post.

However, in the face of mounting pressure from Beijing, Taipei has lauded the trip as a show of support and a step to maintain “free and democratic values.”

After about 150 Chinese jets — a record number — made intrusions into Taiwan’s air defense zone in recent days, Taiwan’s defense minister warned Wednesday that military tensions between the island and China were at their greatest in four decades.