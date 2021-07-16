The Virus Attacks India’s First Covid Patient Twice

A medical official told AFP on Wednesday that India’s first coronavirus patient, a student in the Chinese city of Wuhan, had tested positive for the second time.

The 21-year-old woman from Kerala’s southern state exhibits no symptoms and is being kept in isolation at her home, according to Thrissur district medical officer Reena KJ.

During a regular check prior to a trip to New Delhi, the woman tested positive once more.

Reena stated, “Health teams are in daily contact with her.”

The patient was one among the Indian medical students who fled Wuhan after the virus first surfaced in the Chinese city in January 2020.

On January 30, she exhibited moderate symptoms and tested positive for Covid-19, making her India’s first Covid-19 patient.

Since then, India has amassed about 31 million cases and over 410,000 deaths, the majority of which occurred during a devastating wave in April and May.

Experts have warned that a second wave might reach India in the coming weeks, prompting authorities to undertake a frenzied vaccination campaign hampered by a serious shortage of vaccine doses.

The government has set a goal of vaccinating all adults by the end of the year, but the campaign has slipped behind schedule, with key cities such as Delhi and other states reporting that vaccine supplies are running low.

On June 21, India’s government launched a fresh immunization campaign, which resulted in the administration of almost nine million doses. However, the number of shots fired per day has decreased to less than three million.

So far, approximately 390 million people have been immunized throughout the country, with two doses covering little under 6% of the population and a single shot covering 23%.

Because the Kerala student was waiting to know whether version of the vaccine will be approved by China before returning to the country, she had not been vaccinated.

Kerala is experiencing a significant Covid-19 outbreak, with the state accounting for more than one-third of all nationwide cases.

On Wednesday, about 14,500 cases were reported in Kerala, out of a total of 43,000 across the country, prompting officials to declare a state of emergency that will last until the weekend.