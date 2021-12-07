The virtual summit between Putin and Biden has a lot riding on it for Ukraine.

Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin will engage in a high-stakes video chat on Tuesday, with the US president attempting to persuade his Russian counterpart not to invade Ukraine.

Thousands of Russian ground personnel have been sent to Ukraine’s borders, but Washington and its European allies are unsure if this is a true invasion threat or a bluff by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Meanwhile, Putin has stated that he wants guarantees that Ukraine would not join the NATO alliance.

If he determines that an attack on Ukraine is justified, Russian President Vladimir Putin risks a coordinated Western response aimed at crippling his country’s economy.

A senior Biden administration official told reporters on Monday that the US and its European allies are prepared to take “major economic responses… that would impose large and severe economic impact on the Russian economy” if Russia attacks.

Biden spoke with the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom on the eve of his virtual summit, with the western nations reiterating their “commitment” to respect Ukraine’s sovereignty.

The two presidents will have to negotiate a history of mutual suspicion in their first direct conversation since July.

Both want to project strength, which may leave little space for compromise during the meeting, which begins at 10:00 a.m. Washington time (1500 GMT).

Biden said on Friday that any invasion of Ukraine would be “very, very tough” for Russia.

Any Russian military action against Ukraine, according to a senior US official, would be responded with not only harsh economic sanctions, but also a buildup of US soldiers in Eastern Europe.

However, the official stopped short of suggesting direct military intervention by the United States.

The official went on to say that such dialogue is a waste of time “would be rash conflict saber-rattling, and we’d rather keep our communications with the Russians private.

”

According to the person, Biden will make it plain that “there will be true, meaningful, and long-term costs to choosing to go through should (Russia) chose to go forward with a military escalation.”

Moscow had downplayed any expectations earlier in the day on Monday.

“It’s impossible to foresee any advances from the negotiations,” Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesperson, said.

“Let us hope, at the very least, that the leaders will be able to communicate their worries to one another,” he remarked.

“Although our bilateral relations are still in a bad position, there is hope; conversation is starting in several areas.”

Biden and Putin have a long list of issues to address, ranging from strategic and nuclear threats to bilateral meetings.