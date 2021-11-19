The video showing the groom’s uneasy reaction to the bride’s tearful hug with her ex has been viewed over 5 million times.

Since it was shared earlier this month, a TikTok allegedly showing an awkward moment between a groom, bride, and her ex has gone viral on the platform, garnering 3.2 million views, 77,000 likes, and over 6,000 comments. The upsetting video has generated a debate among viewers over how much, if any, ex spouses should be involved in a wedding.

The video was published by the account @tasikasik.id, but the original owner of the tape, as well as the identities of individuals shown, are unknown. The footage, which was purportedly shot in Indonesia, includes on-screen text that reads, “Anyone know how the groom feels?” Meanwhile, the video’s caption reads, “The Ex.” A man is seen walking approaching the seated bride in the footage. She takes a step forward, and the two appear to converse before sharing an embrace. Standing near his wife, the presumed groom appears uneasy and casts his gaze away from the couple.

The bride may be seen grabbing a tissue after they hug. She appears to be dabbing at her eyes, as if she is crying. Meanwhile, the man continues to hug the groom and exchanges a few words with him.

The bride is still wiping her eyes as her groom stands behind her at the end of the awkward scene.

The practice of inviting one’s ex to a wedding is divisive, and its acceptability varies greatly depending on the circumstances of a marriage.

According to Martha Stewart Weddings, etiquette expert Diane Gottsman, “some people maintain a nice, supportive relationship with their ex-partner.” “There should be no reason to exclude a friend if your new partner and future husband do not have an issue.” Exes, on the other hand, should be left out of wedding festivities if none of the parties are happy with the arrangement. “While it may appear that you are seeking to keep the peace amongst all parties, it may place some or all of them in an uncomfortable situation,” Elaine Swann, another etiquette expert, told the same outlet.

The TikTok video appeared to elicit significant reactions from viewers, who voiced their opinions in the comments area.

For example, TikToker @christinehalan speculated that the bride’s ex-boyfriend is actually “her soulmate” and that the wedding was a blunder.

