The video of a woman falling over 100 feet down a water slide has gone viral.

Millions of people have viewed video of a lady tumbling more than 100 feet down a waterslide online, with many calling the scene “terrifying.”

At the Aquaventure Waterpark in Atlantis Dubai, Nata lele videotaped herself taking on Poseidon’s Revenge and shared the footage with TikTok.

The unusual attraction involves thrill seekers standing on a clear trapdoor in one of two capsules, which then opens.

Riders freefall 101 feet before being turned upside down as they spiral through loops and turns in the 380-foot-long tubes, reaching speeds of 38 miles per hour.

Nata lele’s heartbreaking video has been viewed 57 million times since it was posted at the end of last month. The video, which can be seen here, was simply captioned “would you like to repeat?”

“My heart almost stopped,” she wrote in Russian in a longer Instagram post that included a video. It would be a sin not to leave a video like this here. Thank you, @aquaventuredubai, for setting the bar so high. I’ve never experienced such a rush of adrenaline. So, what are your thoughts? Would you be willing to take a chance?”

Before descending, guests are instructed to take a safe position, which Nata lele confirmed: “You also need to cross your legs.”

The ride has been dubbed “the most terrifying waterslide in the Middle East” and is “not for the faint of heart,” according to Atlantis.

“Poseidon’s Revenge will have your heart racing and your adrenaline pumping,” according to their official blog, which also mentions that the set-up is “quite different from a typical slide.”

Last month, Aquaventure Dubai’s official Instagram shared their own movie of the tumble, which was also filmed from the rider’s perspective. “Mind the drop,” they joked.

People who commented on the tourist’s video called it “anxiety-inducing.”

“I would absolutely want to go on this,” Tayyybaee acknowledged, “but I would be afraid last minute.”

“I’ve done this before, and yeah, it’s as terrible as it appears, because you fall incredibly fast, and the water smacks you square in the face,” Liv explained.

Rayan Hayek joked, “My claustrophobia is screaming.”

“I’ll go on any waterslide ever,” Moran said. Just not one where you walk in and the floor falls out from under you.”

“My claustrophobia and fear of heights say no,” Xena added.

