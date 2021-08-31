The video of a Taliban member being hung from a Black Hawk helicopter has been seen over 2 million times.

More than two million people have watched a video showing a Taliban man dangling from an American-supplied Black Hawk chopper during a “patrol” of Kandahar city.

A man is seen hanging from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter in footage provided by the Talib Times on Sunday, a Twitter account claiming to be an official news source for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

“This is our Air Force! The Islamic Emirate’s air force helicopters are currently flying above Kandahar and patrolling the city,” the caption stated.

Multiple other social media users have shared the footage, which has not been independently authenticated.

The video was released only one day before the last American forces were scheduled to depart Afghanistan.

The two-decade US-led war came to an end on Monday, when the final military plane departed the international airport in Taliban-ruled Kabul, amid a chaotic airlift to remove Americans and allied Afghans who collaborated with them during the conflict out of the country.

President Joe Biden promised that American forces would leave Afghanistan by September 11, the 20th anniversary of the Al-Qaeda-planned attack on the Twin Towers in New York City, when he originally announced the pullout in April.

The Taliban, who were partners of the Al-Qaeda militant group, were deposed as a result of that incident, which prompted the United States to send troops into Afghanistan in 2001.

The withdrawal of Western troops from Afghanistan has not gone as planned.

The Taliban quickly stormed into power when the US and NATO forces left the nation, conquering nearly all of the country’s main strategic provinces in a matter of weeks.

I swear I have no idea what’s going on. pic.twitter.com/AYWFx6iVtX

30 August 2021 — FJ (@Natsecjeff)

A suicide bomber detonated an explosive near the gates of Kabul’s airport on Thursday, killing 13 American service members and scores of Afghans trying to flee the country from the Taliban as the US and its allies raced to evacuate citizens and Afghans who worked with them before the August 31 deadline.

ISIS-K, an Islamic State affiliate operating in Afghanistan, claimed responsibility for the attack. The US retaliated with a series of drone strikes against ISIS-K. This is a condensed version of the information.