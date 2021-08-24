The veteran Williams was defeated in the first round of the Chicago Women’s Open.

Venus Williams, the former world number one, was knocked out of the WTA Chicago Women’s Open on Monday, losing 6-2, 6-3 to Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-Wei.

Williams, the oldest player in the draw at 41 years old, spent only 67 minutes on the court in a one-sided first round encounter at the Washington Park tennis facility on Chicago’s South Side.

Williams is now 3-9 on the season and has dropped to 147th in the global rankings. Two of her nine losses this season have come against Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, who is rated 125th.

It was the 81st-ranked Hsieh’s best win of her career, as she improved to 11-12 on the season. She advanced to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open earlier this year, but was defeated 6-2, 6-2 by Naomi Osaka.

In the third round of Wimbledon in 2018, she defeated world number one Simona Halep.

With a solid service game and accurate cross court and down the line forehands, the 35-year-old Hsieh kept Williams on the back foot.

She won 71% of her first serve points and only had one double fault, compared to Williams’ five double faults. Williams, who has won 49 WTA titles in her career, had her service broken four times and only won 35% of second serve points.

In other matches on Monday, top seed and Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Elina Svitolina was leading France’s Clara Burel 2-0 in the deciding third set when she retired.

Kristina Mladenovic beat Zarina Diyas 6-2, 7-6 (7/3), and Tereza Martincova of the Czech Republic stunned third seed Sorana Cirstea 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.