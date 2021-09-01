The Venice Film Festival reclaims its illustrious reputation.

The Venice Film Festival returns to the limelight on Wednesday with an international lineup of blockbuster and auteur films, as well as Hollywood’s jet-set.

The world’s oldest film festival, held on the gorgeous, beach-lined Lido, will try to reclaim some of the sparkle it lost last year, when a coronavirus kept many attendees away, including the most red carpet-worthy celebs.

However, with rigorous anti-Covid measures in place, “La Mostra,” as it is known in Italy, will try to prove once again that it is the essential springboard for the Oscars, with a top-notch selection of films from around the world.

After the rival Cannes Film Festival grabbed some attention in July by canceling its 2020 competition, the stakes are high this year.

However, Alberto Barbera, the director of the Venice Film Festival, told AFP that the pandemic seems to have boosted filmmakers’ creativity, with a particularly high quality of submissions this year.

“It’s like the trying situations… Barbera said in an interview Tuesday ahead of the opening that it served to “stimulate the imagination of the directors.” Workers were busy putting the last touches on the red carpet.

Barbera stated, “Many of the directors’ films are among their best.” “This indicates that this edition will most likely be one of the best in recent years.”

During a closing night ceremony on September 11, a jury chaired by “Parasite” director Bong Joon-Ho will award the coveted Golden Lion top prize to one of the 21 films in the main competition.

Last year’s Venice winner was “Nomadland,” which won multiple Oscars, including best film, at the 2020 Academy Awards, despite the fact that neither director Chloe Zhao nor starring actress Frances McDormand were able to attend.

Things should be different this year, according to Barbera, with more Hollywood talent attending the festival, as well as more fans and international press.

Kristen Stewart, who plays Lady Diana in Pablo Larrain’s “Spencer,” Benedict Cumberbatch, Penelope Cruz, and Antonio Banderas are among the stars scheduled to walk the red carpet during the festival.

The competition will begin on Wednesday evening with the screening of “Madres Paralelas,” the latest film by Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar, which stars Cruz as one of two women from different generations and origins who are awaiting childbirth in a maternity ward.

Roberto Benigni (“Life is Beautiful”), an Oscar-winning actor and director from Italy, will receive a Golden Lion for lifetime achievement.

The $165 million sci-fi film “Dune” is ready to have its world on the blockbuster front, and out of the primary competition. Brief News from Washington Newsday.