The Vatican has been accused of interfering in the LGBT anti-discrimination law in a “unprecedented” way.

Activists accused the Vatican of interfering in its formal opposition to a planned Italian bill that would strengthen anti-LGBT discrimination safeguards in a “unprecedented” way.

According to Milan’s Corriere della Sera, the Vatican’s foreign minister, Archbishop Paul Gallagher, sent a letter to the Italian ambassador to the Holy See, asking for amendments to the proposed legislation because it violated a diplomatic accord between Italy and the Vatican. According to the Associated Press, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said the city-administration state’s had issued a letter on June 17, but did not elaborate on its contents.

According to the Corriere, the Vatican objected to a mandate in the proposed law that all schools, including Catholic institutions, organize anti-homophobia and transphobia activities on a designated national day. According to the Associated Press, politicians and advocacy groups in Italy believe the Vatican’s objections to the planned Zan Law are intended to prevent the legislation from being implemented altogether.

The Vatican has previously objected to Italian laws legalizing abortion and divorce, and has backed failed referendums to overturn them after the fact.

Women, homosexual, transgender, and disabled people are now protected under a statute that prohibits discrimination and punishes hate crimes, according to the proposed legislation. It passed the lower house in November, but is stuck in a Senate panel due to opposition from Italy’s right wing.

“We support the Zan law, and we are, of course, open to conversation on any legal difficulties,” Democratic Party leader Enrico Letta said on state radio RAI on Tuesday. However, he stated that his party wants to see the law passed, referring to it as a “law of civilization.””

The Vatican’s actions, according to an Italian atheist group, “violated the Republic’s independence and sovereignty.”

In a statement, the secretary of the Union of Atheists and Agnostic Rationalists, Roberto Grendene, said, “The government has the political and moral imperative to not just resist pressure but to unilaterally reject this unprecedented meddling in state matters.”

Gay Party for LGBT+ Rights, a gay rights organization, has urged Premier Mario Draghi's government to oppose the Vatican's meddling "and modify the law so that it truly has the struggle at its core.