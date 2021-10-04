The value of art sales has risen to a new high of $2.7 billion.

According to Artprice’s annual report released on Monday, contemporary art auctions rebounded to an all-time high of $2.7 billion last year, bolstered by internet sales and the emergence of digital art in the form of “NFTs.”

Sales increased between June 2020 and June 2021, after falling by a third the previous year due to the pandemic’s initial crisis, as auctioneers swiftly adopted a more online approach.

In an introduction to the book, Artprice CEO Thierry Ehrmann remarked, “Photography and prints have been particularly successful in this new online context, and in 2021, we have witnessed the astonishing appearance of entirely dematerialised artworks, the famous NFTs.”

People can acquire the rights to online art, like as photos, animation, or even tweets, using NFTs, or “non-fungible tokens.”

Beeple, a US artist, sold an NFT of his digital artwork “Everydays: The First 5,000 Days” to an Indian blockchain entrepreneur for $69.3 million in March, the third-highest price ever paid by a living artist.

The sale, which was the first public auction of an NFT, drew 22 million visitors, approximately 60% of them were under the age of 40, according to Christie’s.

NFTs made about a third of all online sales and 2% of the total art market.

Soon after, Banksy joined the fray, selling an NFT of his painting “Morons,” which depicted an auctioneer selling a painting with the phrase “I can’t believe you morons actually buy this stuff.”

It was sold for $380,000.

However, the advent of the Asian market, with Hong Kong establishing itself as the contemporary art world’s second metropolis after New York, was another important driver of expansion, according to Artprice.

China actually outperformed the United States in terms of auction turnover, taking 40% of sales to America’s 32%.

With 16 percent, the United Kingdom came in third.

“In effect, Hong Kong is now acting as a catalyst for the most notable young Western artists, establishing themselves as New York’s principal competitor,” Ehrmann said.

Jean-Michel Basquiat, who died in 1988 but sold $93.1 million in the previous year, is still the best-selling contemporary artist.

Due to his historic NFT sale, Beeple comes in second.

The third place finisher, 68-year-old Chinese artist Chen Danqing, who has lived in the United States since the 1980s, was spurred by a $25.2 million sale of his oil painting “Shepherds” in Beijing in June, a record for Chinese art.

