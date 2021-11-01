The USS Connecticut was hit in the bottom of Hull, according to satellite images, and the submarine was left ‘deaf and blind,’ according to analysts.

There is still little evidence about what happened a month after the USS Connecticut hit an unknown object while submerged in the South China Sea, but satellite photographs show that the damage may be below the waterline.

However, military observer Antony Wong Tong of Macau believes the USS Connecticut was involved in a head-on collision.

“It’s almost clear that the USS Connecticut was hit in a head-on collision that cracked its sonar dome, the most crucial sensor system, effectively blinding and deafening the submarine underneath, forcing it to flee immediately,” he told the South China Morning Post.

The impact occurred considerably below the vessel’s surfaced waterline, such as on the bottom of its hull, according to the first publicly available image of the submarine. According to The Drive, this rules out a full head-on collision or one from above, in which case the sail would have taken the brunt of the force.

On October 20, a private earth-imaging business, Planet Labs, took photographs of the submarine docked at the US Navy’s facility in Guam. The sail and other elements of the hull were not shattered, meaning that the ship’s nuclear reactors were unaffected.

On October 2, 11 members of the crew were injured in an accident. The submarine’s nuclear propulsion plant and spaces, according to the US Navy, were not damaged. There were no further updates.

Wong believes the incident occurred near China’s claimed exclusive economic zone near the Paracel Islands. The United States, on the other hand, does not recognize the territory as Chinese territorial seas, instead classifying it as international waters.

The South China Sea Strategic Situation Probing Initiative, a Beijing-based maritime think tank, recently posted satellite images on Twitter indicating that the Seawolf-class submarine was spotted sailing 43 nautical miles southeast of Paracel Island on October 3, the day after the apparent collision.

“The fact that the American submarine was able to stay below for such a long time implies that the damage was not severe,” he continued.

The Chinese military may have been aware of the sub’s journey through the region, according to Beijing-based naval expert Li Jie, but did not investigate where the event occurred and just let it pass.

“Rather than another submarine, the damage could have been caused by something the size of an underwater drone,” Li said.

While the ship is now being evaluated and repaired in Guam, Chinese officials have.