The US will file an appeal in the United Kingdom against Assange’s extradition ban.

After a British judge refused an extradition request earlier this year, the US government will begin an appeal on Wednesday to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to face charges of exposing military secrets.

After the ruling in January, Washington said it was “very unhappy” by District Judge Vanessa Baraitser’s decision, which was based on Assange’s risk of suicide.

It is attempting to reverse that decision during a two-day hearing beginning Wednesday, arguing that the judge “didn’t comprehend the weight” of expert evidence that stated he was not in danger of taking his own life during his request for an appeal.

Instead, it alleged that the judge was “misled” by Assange’s psychiatric expert Michael Kopelman’s testimony.

After spending seven years inside the Ecuadorian embassy in London to dodge extradition to Sweden to face sexual assault claims, Assange, 50, was detained in the United Kingdom in 2019 for skipping bail.

Despite the fact that his extradition has been halted, Assange has been denied bail pending the conclusion of the appeal due to concerns that he will flee, and is being imprisoned at London’s high-security Belmarsh Prison.

He is wanted in Washington on 18 counts related to Wikileaks’ 2010 release of 500,000 secret files outlining military operations in Afghanistan and Iraq.

He risks a maximum sentence of 175 years in prison if convicted in the United States.

Judge Baraitser stated that it was not certain that the US would be able to secure his safety in jails known for “severe conditions” if he was detained while awaiting trial.

She dismissed US experts’ claims that Assange would be safe from self-harm, saying that others in jail, such as convicted US millionaire Jeffrey Epstein, had managed to commit suicide despite the presence of wardens.

“As a result, I have determined that extradition would be oppressive due to mental injury, and I have ordered his discharge,” she stated.

The US has “some possibility” of winning its appeal, according to legal scholar Carl Tobias of the University of Richmond.

“The US may be able to persuade the High Court that Baraitser gave the Kopelman report too much weight,” he told AFP.

“However, even if the High Court agrees with the US that she gave the expert report too much weight,” he continued, “that may not be enough to justify overturning her entire judgement.”

Based on, Assange was charged with breaching the US espionage statute by releasing US documents and hacking.