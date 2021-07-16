The US warns businesses about the “legal risks” of doing business with Hong Kong firms.

According to the Associated Press, the Biden administration has cautioned US businesses about the “legal risks” of doing business with companies in Hong Kong, which China is increasingly controlling. On Friday, the Cabinet’s State, Treasury, Commerce, and Homeland Security agencies published a nine-page alert about the possible harm that cooperating with enterprises from the city could cause.

“This new legal landscape could have a negative impact on Hong Kong enterprises and individuals. They should be mindful of potential reputational, regulatory, financial, and, in some cases, legal risks associated with their Hong Kong activities as a result of these changes, according to the advise.

The Treasury Department also levied fresh sanctions on seven Chinese officials for violating the 2020 Hong Kong Autonomy Act, which warns that anyone attempting to restrict civil rights face penalties such as asset freezes. President Joe Biden told reporters after previewing the warning that Hong Kong’s economic environment is “deteriorating” and could get worse.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

“Risks and Considerations for Businesses Operating in Hong Kong,” according to the notice. “Businesses, individuals, and other persons, including academic institutions, research service providers, and investors, who operate in Hong Kong or have exposure to sanctioned individuals or entities, should be aware of changes to Hong Kong’s laws and regulations.”

Both the Trump and Biden administrations have determined that, following the passage of a new national security law last year, Hong Kong no longer enjoys the significant autonomy from mainland China that Beijing promised to respect for 50 years when it took control of the former British colony in 1997.

As a result, Hong Kong no longer enjoys favorable US trade and commercial rights, and several Hong Kong authorities have been sanctioned by the US for their acts in suppressing democracy.

One of the few places where the Biden administration has largely followed President Donald Trump’s policies is China.

The warning came on the heels of a similar recommendation published earlier this week, which warned American corporations about the risk of sanctions if they do business with Chinese entities operating in the western Xinjiang province, where China is accused of human rights violations. This is a condensed version of the information.