The US urges the G7 to implement global tax reform as soon as possible.

On Thursday, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen encouraged countries in the G7 group of the world’s wealthiest nations to swiftly embrace a global tax reform targeted at combating tax evasion.

The idea, which was announced in June, would establish a global minimum corporation tax of 15%, with the goal of preventing companies from moving earnings to jurisdictions with lower tax rates.

According to the Treasury, G20 finance ministers endorsed the deal in July, followed by 134 Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development member countries representing more than 90% of global GDP.

Treasury stated in a statement following a virtual meeting of G7 finance ministers that “Secretary Yellen today emphasized support for continued efforts to reform the international tax system and the necessity of fast adoption of the new system.”

However, Ireland, which is not a member of the G7 and is a favored headquarters location for corporations, particularly US tech and pharmaceutical titans, who prefer their lower 12.5 percent tax rate, is opposed to the proposal.

The US is also working on a reform aimed at companies that profit from tax havens, with the goal of requiring these businesses to pay a minimum of 21% tax regardless of the rate in the country where their revenues are declared.

“Together with the global deal, this policy will create financing for a sustained increase in important investments in education, research, and clean energy – improving the lives of US residents and ensuring that the United States remains the best place in the world to do business,” Yellen said.